Colombian Foreign Minister: The Fight Against Insurgency Would Be Easier Without Maduro by Julia Symmes Cobb and Luis Jaime Acosta – Reuters

There is “no doubt” it would be easier to combat Colombia’s rebel groups if Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro were no longer in power, Colombia’s foreign minister said, amid accusations that Caracas is providing the groups with shelter.

On Thursday, former leaders from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) announced a new offensive in a video believed to have been filmed in Venezuela.

Ex-FARC commanders Ivan Marquez and Jesus Santrich appeared surrounded by armed fighters in the YouTube video, saying a 2016 peace accord had been betrayed…