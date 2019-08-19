Small Wars Journal

Clashing Statements on Series of Iraq Attacks Expose Rift in Paramilitary Force

by Qassim Abdul-Zahra - Associated Press

The head of Iraq’s paramilitary forces supported by Iran on Thursday walked back a statement by his deputy the day before in which he blamed Israeli drones and held the U.S. responsible for a series of attacks on bases run by the militias.

Faleh al-Fayyadh said the statement by his deputy, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, did not represent the view of the mainly Shiite militias known as Popular Mobilization Forces — or the view of the Iraqi government. Al-Fayyadh's statement alleged the attacks on the bases over the past weeks "were the result of an act organized by a foreign side," but refrained from naming that side.

The statements highlight divisions within the paramilitary force, which is headed by al-Fayyadh but practically run by his deputy, a powerful military commander known for his anti-American sentiments. The militia group's website published only al-Muhandis' statement on Thursday…

