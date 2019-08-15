Chinese, Russian Warplanes Test U.S. Patience in Skies by Andrew Jeong – Wall Street Journal

Chinese and Russian warplanes have increasingly nosed around and veered into South Korea’s airspace, conducting close patrols that allow Beijing and Moscow to test the air defenses of the U.S. and its allies in the region.

The aerial campaigns come as Beijing vows to strengthen its military alliance with Moscow, heightening tensions across the Asia-Pacific region as the U.S. and China jockey for power there.

The Korean Peninsula is once again providing a convenient stage for military provocations, as it did during the Cold War…