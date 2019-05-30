Bolton Blames Iran for Houthi Drone Attacks by Jason Douglas – Wall Street Journal

Iran bears responsibility for recent drone attacks carried out by Houthi rebels on targets in Saudi Arabia, John Bolton, President Trump’s national security adviser, said Thursday.

“The Houthi capability in drones and missiles, all supplied by Iran, is a real threat to peace and security in the region,” Mr. Bolton told reporters in London.

Houthi insurgents fighting a U.S.-backed coalition in Yemen this month hit oil pipelines and an airport in Saudi Arabia and Mr. Bolton said they also may have been responsible for a failed drone attack on the Saudi port of Yanbu.

U.S. intelligence and defense officials have cited advances in the use of armed drones by Houthi rebels as a major security concern across the Middle East. They say Iran has assisted the Houthis in building more sophisticated drones, but they haven’t divulged evidence showing that Tehran has directly provided drones or components to the Houthis…