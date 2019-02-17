Bipartisan Report Calls for the U.S. to Halt its Withdrawal from Syria by Shawn Snow – Military Times

A bipartisan report is calling on the U.S. to halt its withdrawal of U.S. forces from Syria, or risk a resurgence of ISIS fighters and entrenchment of Iranian forces in the region.

The congressionally mandated Syria Study Group released its findings Tuesday with dire warnings that the Syrian civil war that has ravaged the country for nearly eight years is not winding down and is entering a new phase.

Absent U.S. assistance in the region, America risks handing the reins of the country’s future to a resurgent ISIS, al-Qaida offshoots and the maligned interests of Iran, Russia and other actors in the region…