Big Changes to Grueling Special Forces Course Draw Scrutiny by Lolita C. Baldor – Associated Press
… For the nearly 200 candidates scrambling through Hoffman Forest at Camp Mackall, the struggle to become a Green Beret is real. But Army commanders are making sweeping changes to shorten and revamp the course. The aim is to meet evolving national security threats and to shift from a culture that weeds out struggling soldiers at every point to one that trains them to do better.
The changes that are beginning now have led to resentment among some Special Forces that the brass wants to make it easier to pass the qualification course as a way to boost lagging recruiting numbers and ensure that women will eventually qualify. The fear, such critics say, is that Green Berets will become weaker and “dangerously less capable than ever before.”
Army leaders insist the changes reflect the military’s need to adapt to evolving security threats from Russia, China, Iran and others foes. They say the nearly two-year course had to be shortened, so some training will be done when soldiers get to their units, where it can be tailored to the specific needs of the region.
“Today’s qualification course is for exactly the type of Green Beret we needed for 2008. It is not what we need for 2028,” said Maj. Gen. Kurt Sonntag, who until recently was commander of the Army Special Operations Center of Excellence, which includes all the Special Forces training…
As to these such suggested changes, can they be said to be related to the "sea change" in U.S. foreign and national security policy of late; wherein, President Trump seems to have determined -- so as to not get us into new "endless wars" -- and so as to extricate us from our current "endless wars" -- to:
a. Abandon our previous "transformative" strategic goal (required transforming the outlying states and societies of the world more along modern western lines) and, in the place of same, to:
b. Embrace its exact opposite, to wit: a "stability" strategic goal (which requires respecting the sovereignty, self-determination and diversity rights of others):
U.S. President Donald Trump:
"We do not expect diverse countries to share the same cultures, traditions, or even systems of government, but we do expect all nations to uphold these two core sovereign duties: to respect the interests of their own people and the rights of every other sovereign nation.”
“Strong sovereign nations let diverse countries with different values, different cultures, and different dreams not just coexist, but work side by side on the basis of mutual respect.”
https://qz.com/1081499/unga-2017-trump-mentioned-sovereignty-21-times-in-a-speech-heralding-a-new-american-view-of-the-world/
The problem (or the purpose, depending on how you wish to look at it) with this such "hands off"/"respect the diversity, self-determination and sovereignty rights of others" approach is that it would seem to:
a. Severely limit WHERE the U.S./the West can intervene,
b. Severely limit HOW the U.S./the West can intervene
c. Severely limit WHAT the U.S./the West can do once it has intervened and
d. Severely limit, accordingly, THE MANNER in which pre, during and post-conflict operations are conducted.
(For example, under "stability" -- which honors most the sovereignty, self-determination and diversity of others -- there can be no "transformative" "goal of war" as suggested by Nadia Schadlow in her War and the Art of Governance: "The goal of war has always been a political outcome that determines who rules what territory with what type of institutions." https://www.amazon.com/War-Art-Governance-Consolidating-Political/dp/162616410X -- see page 3 of the introduction.)
Bottom Line Thought -- Based on the Above:
Based on the "sea change" in U.S. foreign and national security policy noted above (a "transformative" "goal of war" no longer exists; now a "stability" "goal of war" decides what, when, where, how -- and in what manner -- we intervene); based on this such radical change:
a. Are more, but less-trained and less-qualified, green berets actually what we need today? Or, indeed, and as I allude to in my items "a" - "d" immediately above,
b. Are simply less (but still highly trained and still highly qualified as before) green berets actually what we need today -- under "stability?"
These, after all, being the type questions (exs: less forces or more; same or differently organized, ordered, configured, trained, equipped, deployed, etc.) that President Trump's move to "stability" must address, and this, by ALL AGENCIES who have foreign service and/or national security responsibilities?