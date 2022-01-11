Access the tracker HERE.

Trend Overview

Edited by David Adesnik

Welcome back to the Biden Administration Foreign Policy Tracker. Once a month, we ask FDD’s experts and scholars to assess the administration’s foreign policy. They provide trendlines of very positive, positive, neutral, negative, or very negative for the areas they watch.

Xi Jinping secured his third term as head of the Chinese Communist Party on October 23, with all signs pointing toward the further suppression of political pluralism and market forces at home as well as greater confrontation with the United States abroad. The Biden administration released its National Security Strategy and National Defense Strategy in October, both of which affirm that China under CCP rule poses the foremost threat to the United States. Yet neither strategy explains clearly how the White House plans to address either shortfalls in U.S. military capability or the lack of sufficient military presence in the Indo-Pacific theater. Meanwhile, North Korea tested its 24th ballistic missile this year, the most since 2017. The White House has taken steps to improve the readiness of U.S. and allied troops on the Korean Peninsula but otherwise exerted little pressure on Pyongyang to disarm. In Iran, anti-regime protests continued to rage, passing the 40-day mark. The administration has expressed sympathy for the protesters and imposed sanctions on several Iranian targets, yet the White House remains wedded to its policy of offering hundreds of billions of dollars of sanctions relief in exchange for concessions on the nuclear front.

Please check back next month to see whether and how the president adjusts his foreign policy after mid-term elections that may cost his party control of one or both houses of Congress.