August 27, 2021 | FDD Tracker: August 11 – August 27, 2021

Biden Administration Foreign Policy Tracker: Late August

Trend Overview

Edited by Jonathan Schanzer

Welcome back to the Biden Administration Foreign Policy Tracker. Two times per month, we ask FDD’s experts and scholars to assess the administration’s foreign policy. They provide trendlines of very positive, positive, neutral, negative, or very negative for the areas they watch. These past two weeks have been exceedingly difficult for the Biden administration, as the Taliban have retaken Afghanistan in the wake of the U.S. withdrawal. The White House is now in damage-control mode, and its foreign policy is under fire across the board. This is reflected here with only one portfolio trending positive (Russia) and a few more trending neutral. Will the president’s foreign policies rebound? Check back in two weeks to find out.