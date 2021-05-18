Access the tracker HERE

May 18, 2021 | FDD Tracker: May 1–May 18, 2021

Biden Administration Foreign Policy Tracker: Early May

Welcome back to FDD’s Biden Administration Foreign Policy Tracker, where our experts and scholars assess the administration’s foreign policy every two weeks. We task them to determine trendlines of very positive, positive, neutral, negative, or very negative for the areas they study. Dominating the headlines right now is the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. The White House appears to be giving Israel a free hand to deal with Hamas – a generally positive development. Our analysts see some other bright spots as well. But it is not all good news. The administration’s performance has been downgraded in a number of areas, such as China, Cyber, the Gulf, and more. Keep reading below for our latest assessment.