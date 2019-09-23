Backgrounder: Yemen Crisis Among Thorny Issues at U.N. Meeting – Associated Press

The ongoing conflict in Yemen , which has killed tens of thousands of people and sparked a humanitarian crisis, is among the thorniest issues facing world leaders this week as they meet at the United Nations.

The U.N. envoy saw reason to hope after Yemen's Houthi rebels announced late Friday that they were halting drone and missile attacks against Saudi Arabia, one week after they claimed responsibility for a strike that crippled a key oil facility in the kingdom.

Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition fighting the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen since 2015.

U.N. envoy Martin Griffiths called the Houthis' announcement an opportunity and called for "moving forward with all necessary steps to reduce violence, military escalation and unhelpful rhetoric."

However, any path toward ending the conflict remains unclear…