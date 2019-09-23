Backgrounder: Libya's Instability a Focus of Concern at U.N. – Associated Press

Libya's Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj will be representing only part of the country when he addresses the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday.

His government has been battling for months to keep control of the capital, Tripoli, amid an offensive by forces aligned with a rival authority based in the country's eastern portion.

Extremists, including those from the Islamic State group, have exploited the unrest to expand their reach.

With a long coastline on the Mediterranean, Libya also has become a major transit point for migrants seeking to escape conflict, persecution and poverty. Thousands are hoping to reach the shores of Europe despite reports of systematic abuse by traffickers in Libya, including beatings and sexual violence…