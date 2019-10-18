Australian Army Reveals Battlefield Secrets That Helped Defeat Islamic State by Andrew Greene – ABC News (Australia)

New details have emerged about information warfare tactics and battlefield secrets used in the effort to defeat the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group.

In a rare public address, an Australian General talked at length about how the battle against IS required more than simply dropping bombs.

Major General Roger Noble spoke of the need to challenge the extremist narrative espoused by IS fighters in the bid to eradicate the terrorist group from Syria and Iraq.

"It's [more than] clearing cities, destroying targets, dropping bombs, the Western focus on kinetic fighting — it's to defeat the idea," he said…

Key Points: