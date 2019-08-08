August 2019 Issue of the CTC ‘Sentinel’ Now Online

August Issue of the CTC ‘Sentinel’ Now Online
Iran’s Expanding Militia Army in Iraq: The New Special Groups by Michael Knights
A View from the CT Foxhole: Suzanne Raine, Former Head of the United Kingdom’s Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre by Raffaello Pantucci
Western Balkans Foreign Fighters and Homegrown Jihadis: Trends and Implications by Adrian Shtuni
Returnee Foreign Fighters from Syria and Iraq: The Kosovan Experience by Kujtim Bytyqi and Sam Mullins
Maduro’s Revolutionary Guards: The Rise of Paramilitarism in Venezuela by Ross Dayton
From the "Sentinel" article A View from the CT Foxhole: Suzanne Raine, Former Head of the United Kingdom’s Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre by Raffaello Pantucci:
BEGIN QUOTE
CTC: Looking into the future, what terrorist ideologies are of greatest concern to you?
Raine: Islamist terrorism is not going to go away. It might change and become more local, fueled by proxy wars, but the underlying causes that drive these groups and ideologies have not changed and indeed go back a long way.
In addition to this, over the last few years, we have seen—certainly across the English-speaking and Western world—an increase in seriousness and coherence of extreme right-wing groups.
In addition to this, over the last few years, we have seen—certainly across the English-speaking and Western world—an increase in seriousness and coherence of extreme right-wing groups. It used to look like the extreme right was made up of political movements, and when they conducted violent acts, it was often a lone actor. What we are seeing now is groups of likeminded individuals coming together and talking in a type of language and approach that is used by violent Islamists, using words such as “embracing martyrdom.”
END QUOTE
Question: Given the similarities noted above, and elsewhere, re: both Islamic terrorism and terrorism of U.S./Western extreme right-wing groups also, why are we not discussing and addressing these such matters -- in both instances -- from the perspective of, shall we say,
a. "Unhappy and highly pissed off conservatives who
b. Simply do not understand -- or simply do not care -- that:
1. Political, economic, social and value "modernization"/"change" is required; this,
2. So as to adequately achieve and maintain national security; this,
3. In the age of things such things as globalization and the rise of China?
BEGIN QUOTE (See Page 643.)
The chief thesis of this Article is that the Supreme Court has embarked on a program of reshaping constitutional doctrine so as to encourage and facilitate the emergence of a fully developed Market State in this polity, with a view to positioning the United States to be successful in meeting the competitive challenges of a new, post-Cold War international order. In taking this course, the Court has increasingly aligned itself with the prescriptive views of American business and political elites, for whom globalization is understood "not merely [as] a diagnostic tool but also [as] an action program." From this perspective, globalization "represents a great virtue: the transcendence of the traditional restrictions on worldwide economic activity.., inherent" in the era of Nation States. Proponents of this vision of a globalized economy characterize the United States as "a giant corporation locked in a fierce competitive struggle with other nations for economic survival," so that "the central task of the federal government" is "to increase the international competitiveness of the American economy."
(See Page 698.)
Major American businesses have made clear that the skills needed in today's increasingly global marketplace can only be developed though exposure to widely diverse people cultures, ideas, and viewpoints. What is more, high-ranking retired officers and civilian leaders of the United States military assert that, "[based on [their] decades of experience," a "highly qualified, racially diverse officer corps ... is essential to the military's ability to fulfill its principle mission to provide national security." The primary sources for the Nation's officer corps are the service academies and the Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC), the latter comprising students already admitted to participating colleges and universities. At present, "the military cannot achieve an officer corps that is both highly qualified and racially diverse unless the service academies and the ROTC used limited race-conscious recruiting and admissions policies."
END QUOTE
https://scholarship.law.edu/scholar/48/
From this perspective, of course, "terrorism" -- both here at home and there abroad -- would need to be discussed from the perspective of:
a. A serious national security problem with the "conservative" elements of both "our" -- and indeed "their" -- populations. (Who, being conservative, are generally not open -- either here at home or there abroad -- to the idea of "diversity" -- and/or to "the ideas of diverse people, cultures, ideas and viewpoints?"). And from the perspective of:
b. A serious national security problem with the "extremely radical and radicalized" conservative elements of both "our" -- and indeed "their" -- populations. (Who, indeed, may actually move to harm [a] these such "other" peoples and/or [b] those who advocate for same?)
(Of course if:
a. Political, economic, social and/or value "change"/"progress" is not required -- so as to adequately provide for one's national security today and in the future. [In this regard, of course, you would need to argue with such entities as "major American businesses, high-ranking retired officers and civilian leaders of the U.S. military," etc., see my second quoted item above.]
Or if:
b. The failure and demise of one's national security is of less concern than, say, one's own selfish and parochial concerns and interests [for example, one's own racial, ethnic, class, etc., "security"];
If either one of these is the case, then we can, of course :
1. Move to halt "progress" in its present place. Or, indeed:
2. Move to return to a "lost golden age"/a status quo ante. And, in this manner,
3. Cure the ills that give rise to our [conservative-based both at home and abroad?] [a] backwards-looking thinking and [b] related terrorist activities?)