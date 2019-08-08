August 2019 Issue of the CTC ‘Sentinel’ Now Online

August Issue of the CTC ‘Sentinel’ Now Online

Iran’s Expanding Militia Army in Iraq: The New Special Groups by Michael Knights

A View from the CT Foxhole: Suzanne Raine, Former Head of the United Kingdom’s Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre by Raffaello Pantucci

Western Balkans Foreign Fighters and Homegrown Jihadis: Trends and Implications by Adrian Shtuni

Returnee Foreign Fighters from Syria and Iraq: The Kosovan Experience by Kujtim Bytyqi and Sam Mullins

Maduro’s Revolutionary Guards: The Rise of Paramilitarism in Venezuela by Ross Dayton