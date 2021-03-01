https://www.soc.mil/AssortedPages/ARSOF_Strategy.pdf

A re-up of the ARSOF strategy as the U.S. Government, Department of Defense, and Special Operations Command continue to adapt to the current and future security environment.



Synopsis: The new Army Special Operations Forces (ARSOF) Strategy aligns efforts to achieve the 2018 Army Vision and synchronize with U.S. Special Operations Command strategic guidance. Great power competition means the Nation is in conflict right now - USASOC remains ready and engaged against violent extremist organizations while also adapting to compete against Russia and China, and preparing for war as part of the Army Team.