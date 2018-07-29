Armed Drones to Fly Out of Niger Air Base Now Operational After Delayed Completion by Diana Stancy Correll – Air Force Times

Nigerien Air Base 201 is now operational — roughly a year after it was supposed to be completed.

U.S. Africa Command announced Friday that intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) operations are now being conducted out of the base in Agadez, Niger, which is designed to house armed drones and other aircraft that have historically operated out of Niger’s capital, Niamey.

AFRICOM spokesperson Air Force Col. Chris Karns confirmed to Air Force Times that ISR operations started this week, but did not disclose specific types of deployed aircraft due to security concerns…