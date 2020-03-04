American Commandos to Hold Down the Fort in Afghanistan as U.S. Troops Withdraw by Shawn Snow – Military Times

The commander of U.S. Central Command confirmed that American special operators would serve as the main security force to combat terrorists and militants across Afghanistan as U.S. troops begin to draw down.

A U.S-Taliban deal inked Feb. 29 that could see the withdrawal of all American forces has lawmakers worried that the Taliban could return to power in Afghanistan and breathe new life into the plethora of terror groups that operate in the region.

Pentagon planners and lawmakers have voiced support for maintaining a small counterterrorism footprint in Afghanistan as hedge against the Taliban reneging on its commitments outlined in the agreement. The deal with the Taliban calls for all American troops to leave within 14 months…