Airstrikes Called in as Taliban Attempt to Breach Bagram Air Base

A series of airstrikes were called in following a failed attempt by the Taliban to breach Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan, on Wednesday, according to a Resolute Support spokesman.

U.S. and Afghan forces were pulled into a nine-to 10-hour firefight after a suicide bombing targeted a medical facility that was under construction near the base, a source on the ground told Military Times.

Taliban fighters then barricaded themselves inside the medical facility they attacked and were hit with a series of airstrikes Wednesday evening, according to a Resolute Support spokesman.

The medical facility was located outside Bagram and was under renovation at the time to provide care for local Afghans…