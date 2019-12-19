After Syria, Turkey Seeks to Partner With Russia in Libya by David Gauthier-Villars – Wall Street Journal

Weeks after forming a military partnership with Russia to share control of a land strip in northern Syria, Turkey is trying to convince the Kremlin to cooperate in another volatile country torn by civil war: Libya.

Turkish authorities have approached Russia to explore ways to avoid a potential clash in the North African country, according to people familiar with the matter.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wants to discuss the Libyan proposals with Vladimir Putin when he hosts his Russian counterpart in Turkey on Jan. 8, the people said…