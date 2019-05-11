AFRICOM Commander Heads to Somalia as Airstrikes Against Violent Extremists Rise by Diana Stancy Correll – Military Times
U.S. Africa Command commander Army Gen. Stephen Townsend is in Somalia to visit U.S. troops and other global leaders — a move that comes amid a slight uptick in airstrikes against violent extremists in Somalia this year.
"The purpose of my engagements is to meet with important African, international and U.S. key leaders, to visit our troops and to assess the progress of our campaign in East Africa and against al-Shabaab,” Townsend, who had headed the command since July, said in a statement.
Townsend is slated to visit Somali President Mohamed Abdullah Farmaajo on Nov. 5, according to AFRICOM. He visited Djibouti on Monday.
Townsend claimed that violent extremist groups, including al-Shabab, an al-Qaida offshoot, and ISIS-Somalia, aim to target the U.S., and pose a threat to U.S. interests and African partners…
Comments
From our "Military Times"…
From our "Military Times" article above:
Airstrikes conducted against the militants are designed to foster organizational discord and “afford time and space for advancements in security, governance and economic development,” according to Karns.
Question:
Does this not sound like "nation-building" to you, to wit: transforming the outlying states and societies of the world more along modern western political, economic, social and value lines?
From a 2003 Rand paper by James Dobbins::
"We at the RAND Corporation have compiled what we have found to be the most important lessons learned by the United States in its nation-building efforts since World War II. Not all these hard-won lessons have yet been fully applied to America’s most recent nation-building efforts in Afghanistan and Iraq.
We define nation-building as “the use of armed force in the aftermath of a conflict to underpin an enduring transition to democracy.”
https://www.rand.org/content/dam/rand/www/external/publications/randreview/issues/summer2003/rr.summer2003.pdf (See "Nation-Building: the Inescapable Responsibility of the World's Only Superpower" at Page 17.)