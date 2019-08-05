Afghans Lack Training for Airdrops and Accurate Airstrikes, IG Reports by Phillip Walter Wellman – Stars & Stripes

Afghan forces trained by U.S. and coalition advisers aren’t capable of coordinating airdrops and may not receive adequate training to prevent them from killing civilians and friendly forces during airstrikes, a Defense Department report said.

Afghan forces were supposed to be able to coordinate daytime airdrops with three army corps simultaneously by January this year, a DOD Inspector General report released Monday said.

Airdrops are important for delivering critical supplies to Afghan units operating in areas without airfields or helicopter landing zones, many of which are in rural regions the Taliban contest.

But NATO advisers decided not to train the Afghans on coordinating airdrops, although airdrop training was in the curriculum, the report said…