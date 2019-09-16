Afghanistan War: Deadly Taliban Attack 'Destroys' Hospital – BBC News

Twenty people have died after a truck packed with explosives was detonated by Taliban militants outside a hospital in southern Afghanistan.

Many of the victims in the attack in Qalat city were doctors and patients, according to local media reports.

Reports have since emerged of at least another 15 civilian deaths, this time in an air strike aimed at Islamic State militants in the east.

Last month, at least 473 civilians were killed in the conflict, the BBC found.

Civilians made up a fifth of all known casualties during the month of August, our research revealed….