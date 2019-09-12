Afghanistan War: Deadly Bomb Attack Hits Election Rally – BBC News

A suicide bomb attack at an election rally in Afghanistan has killed at least 26 people.

The meeting in Parwan province, north of the capital Kabul, was about to be addressed by President Ashraf Ghani.

Another blast in central Kabul, near the US embassy, has killed at least three people.

The Taliban said they were behind both attacks. The group has continued a concerted bombing campaign while at the same time taking part in peace talks…