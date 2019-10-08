Afghanistan: U.S. Troops and A-10s Return to Marjah Fight by Shawn Snow – Military Times

The Afghan government said Saturday its forces cleared the opium rich and volatile district of Marjah, Afghanistan, after four years of control by the Taliban, but some remain skeptical of the claim and question whether Afghan forces can truly hold the territory.

The large-scale operation launched by Afghan forces around mid-November included U.S. special operations forces, ISR and air support by the conflict’s most iconic war bird the A-10 Thunderbolt II, according to two sources on the ground who spoke to Military Times on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the record.

The Warthogs, assigned to the 303rd Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, are with the 451st Air Expeditionary Group out of Bagram Airfield…