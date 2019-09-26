Afghanistan to Taliban: Peace or 'We Will Continue to Fight' by Maria Sanminiatelli and Jennifer Peltz – Associated Press

As Afghans await the results of a presidential election roiled by Taliban threats, the government used its platform at the U.N. General Assembly on Monday to tell the insurgents: "Join us in peace, or we will continue to fight."

Afghanistan was not the only country sending a message: North Korea had one for the United States , saying it was up to Washington whether now-stalled nuclear negotiations "become a window of opportunity or an occasion that will hasten the crisis."

Monday morning's speeches came as this year's U.N. gathering of world leaders — marked by global worries over rising tensions in the Gulf region and the earth's warming temperature — was beginning to wind down…