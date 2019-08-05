Afghan Violence: Taliban Bomb Kills Many Amid Peace Talks With US – BBC News

A huge bomb outside a police station in the Afghan capital Kabul has killed at least 14 people and injured nearly 150.

The explosion sent a large plume of black smoke into the sky and left nearby buildings in ruins. Most of those wounded were civilians.

The Taliban say they carried out the attack.

It comes amid peace talks between the Taliban and the US, which aim to bring a nearly 18-year conflict to an end. Both sides say they have made progress…