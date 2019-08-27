Afghan Peace Deal in Sight as U.S.-Taliban Talks Hit Final Stage by Eltaf Najafizada – Bloomberg

The U.S. and the Taliban appear close to announcing an agreement to end nearly two decades of war in Afghanistan, which would include a timetable for foreign troop withdrawal and direct discussions between the militants and the local government.

The withdrawal of the U.S. and NATO forces has been the most contentious point in the negotiations. The initial withdrawal is expected to include roughly 5,000 of the 14,000 U.S. troops still stationed in Afghanistan. In return, the Taliban must ensure it does not provide a base from where terrorist groups can carry out attacks against other countries, and to respect the civil and political rights of Afghan citizens.

The ninth round of peace talks began in Qatar on Sunday and are continuing. Afghan authorities have been largely sidelined in the process and the Taliban have escalated attacks as the negotiations continue. The extremist group -- which controls or contests 50% of the country -- refuses to talk directly with the Afghan government until foreign troops leave…