Afghan Forces Still at the Mercy of U.S. Air Support Despite Huge Investment Into Afghan Air Force by Shawn Snow – Military Times

U.S. aircraft dropped more bombs in Afghanistan in the month of August than during the past six years for that month as peace negotiations between the Taliban and U.S. entered into the final stages.

According to an airstrike roll up provided by U.S. Air Forces Central Command, U.S. aircraft dropped 783 munitions in August…

As the U.S. war in Afghanistan enters its 18th year, U.S. aircraft still appear to be doing much of the heavy lifting from moving cargo to conducting deadly strikes on Taliban and ISIS positions…