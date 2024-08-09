9/8/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Heads of CIA and MI6 say world order 'under threat not seen since Cold War'

2. Russia’s Most Notorious Special Forces Unit Now Has Its Own Cyber Warfare Team

3. U.S. Army Special Forces Hackers Attack Wi-Fi Networks

4. Chinese State-Linked Influence Operation Spamouflage Masquerades as U.S. Voters to Push Divisive Online Narratives Ahead of 2024 Election.

5. Opinion: Russian Misinfo Pushers and US Useful Idiots

6. The battle of Kursk hinges on the Russian railroad

7. German warships to pass through Taiwan Strait this month: Report

8. ‘Special forces-styled travel’? Changing face of mainland Chinese travellers triggers Hong Kong tourism rethink

9. In Russia’s Kursk, Ukraine Takes On a New Role: Occupier

10. China Is Becoming Much Harder for Western Scholars to Study

11. Biden decision to kill Nippon Steel deal could spark legal challenge

12. Navy’s recruitment strategy should inspire other branches to act Rep. Tony Gonzales

13. CIA chief: Russian elite left questioning war after Kursk incursion

14. Australian links revealed in global defence company scandal involving China, Russia and Iran

15. Dracarys! Ukraine's Fire-Spewing 'Dragon Drones' Give Russian Troops a 'Headache'

16. Great Power Competition Report - United States & China Economic, Military, and Diplomatic Developments

17. Analysis: How secure and reliable are US elections? You’d be surprised

Korean News Content:

1. Modernizing Korea’s United Nations Command

2. South Korea's Nuclear Weapons Debate: A Third Way Forward?

3. North Korea's Kim Jong Un emphasises importance of strengthening naval power

4. North Korea Launches New Salvo of Balloons, but the South Barely Shrugs

5. How North Korea will seek to play the next U.S. president

6. Escapees develop leadership skills at the Bush Institute's North Korean Human Rights Workshop

7. N. Korea launches trash balloons toward S. Korea for 5th day

8. N. Korea's Kim visits several military facilities ahead of regime's founding anniversary

9. N. Korea decries S. Korea-U.S. security exercise Washington as 'nuclear blackmail'

10. Over 100 mln won in damage caused by N. Korean trash balloons in wider Seoul area

11. Why North Korea is surprised by Moscow being penetrated by drones

12. Free food, forced thanks: Inside N. Korea's flood relief efforts in Uiju county

13. US presidential election: a view from Seoul

14. North Korea reveals new, larger ICBM under development

15. Why did S. Korea suddenly declare Oct. 1 temporary holiday?

16. ‘12.12: The Day’ Selected As South Korea’s Oscar Entry

17. The Sherman's voyage to tiger-infested Wonsan