9/7/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

1. Congressional Call for Center of Special Operations Analysis

2. U.S. Tells Allies Iran Has Sent Ballistic Missiles to Russia

3. $10 Million and a Fake Investor: How the Kremlin Allegedly Built a Conservative U.S. Media Startup

4. Most Mass Shooters Telegraph Their Attacks. These Teams Are In the Business Of Stopping Them

5. Was There a Chinese Agent Working in the New York Governor’s Office?

6. China-Taiwan Weekly Update, September 6, 2024

7. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, September 6, 2024

8. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, September 6, 2024

9. Free Burma Rangers – Open Volunteer Positions 6 September 2024

10. Commentary: China-Philippines trust in troubled waters

11. US university Georgia Tech to end China partnerships following concerns over military ties

12. Secret American special forces boats spotted in Scotland

13. Unleashing Private Capital: A Strategic Shift to Boost Allied Defense

14. Special Operations Forces: Summary of Armed Overwatch Reports

15. US Special Operations cuts Armed Overwatch acquisition nearly 20%

16. ‘Men of War’ Review: A Delirious Doc About a Former Green Beret Trying to Overthrow the Venezuelan Government

17. When Students Become Terrorists

18. Carrier Captain In Combat: What Went On During 7 Months Under Fire Around The Red Sea

19. Reporter's Notebook: Why foreign policy might matter

20. US Army’s next budget invests heavily in drones and electronic warfare

21. Military must move beyond integration to inclusion

22. The Surface Navy and the Long War

23. Efficacy in Our Nation’s Deterrence Strategy

24. Military Reform: Reversing the Decline

25. Disinformation dilemma: US hands are way dirty, too

26. Five Yalies selected as 2024 Tillman Scholars for their achievements, potential in service

27. US election integrity fears heighten tension ahead of presidential vote

28. Combat swimmer operations and their importance in a near-peer conflict

Korean News Content:

1. Joint Statement on the U.S.-ROK Nuclear Consultative Group Simulation

2. N. Korea launches more trash balloons toward S. Korea: JCS

3. Why Ukrainians love K-pop (and Korean artillery shells)

4. S. Korea, Germany hold joint naval drills in East Sea

5. North Korean Threat Actors Deploy COVERTCATCH Malware via LinkedIn Job Scams

6. US Warns of "Mounting Regional Threats" Posed by North Korea

7. A Pragmatic Shift? What Kamala Harris Might Do on North Korea

8. New Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun: “If North Korea provokes, the regime will end”

9. S. Korea, U.S. held simulation drills for nuclear deterrence in Washington this week: defense ministry

10. S. Korea, U.S., Japan discuss sanctions, private industry efforts to address N.K. cyberthreats

11. Kamala Harris and North Korea: What Could Happen

12. Strengthening Bonds: Joint initiative enhances ROK-US interoperability

13. South Korea's Hanwha Ocean dismisses size criticisms over Polish Orka submarine offer

14. N. Korea's youth becomes cynical of Kim's 'flood response show’

15. Another victim of Japan's wartime sexual slavery dies, leaving 8 survivors

16. Senior U.S. diplomat to visit S. Korea for AI forum next week

17. Forbidden fashion: N. Korean youth punished for mimicking Kim Jong Un's pants

18. US’ new export controls to have little impact on Korean businesses: ministry

19. S. Korean, U.S. envoys to visit Michigan, Texas, Arizona next week to reaffirm bilateral ties

