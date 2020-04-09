9/4/2020 News and Commentary-Korea

News and Commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and Published by Andrew Narloch

1. Prospects unclear for U.S. push for NATO-like anti-China mechanism in Indo-Pacific region

en.yna.co.kr · by 변덕근 · September 4, 2020

Some Koreans are concerned about being caught in the middle between China and the US. Other Koreans know the ROK has already made the "choice" between China and the US in October 1953 when the Mutual Defense Treaty was signed.

2. N.K. unlikely to seek engagement with Seoul until next year's campaign season: ex-USFK commander

en.yna.co.kr · by 오석민 · September 3, 2020

I am hoping I am misinterpreting the General's words but it seems like he may favor some lifting of sanctions.

3. U.N. special rapporteur calls for N. Korea's release of political prisoners

en.yna.co.kr · by 고병준 · September 4, 2020

Yes we should all be pressuring north Korea to release ALL it's political prisoners but I would not invoke a Venezuela example as rationale for doing so.

4. U.S. flies spy aircraft over S. Korea ahead of N. Korea's founding anniversary

en.yna.co.kr · by 오석민 · September 4, 2020

A prudent move. We should note the October 10 anniversary founding of the Party is more important than the founding of the nation. We should ponder the meaning of that. The major celebration will take place on October 10th and around that time is when we might see some major activity to include a missile test. But again it is a good idea to be vigilant around this lesser anniversary. We also need to see if the nKPA has resumed training and to what extent or if it is committed to disaster relief and still preparing for the October 10th parade!

5. S. Korea must consider both security, economy: Amb. Lee

en.yna.co.kr · by 변덕근 · September 4, 2020

The ambassador is trying to walk the tightrope. However, this will turn off Americans while it makes the CCP happy. But if the PRC continues on its current path South Korea is going to have to choose not between the PRC and US but between value systems and ideology - an authoritarian government and surveillance state system, rule by law, state controlled economy and the denial of human rights versus a individual freedom and liberty, liberal democracy, free market economy, rule of law and human rights. Great Power Competition is at its root an ideological war.

South Korea deathly fears the economic warfare the PRC will conduct if it joins the Quad Plus and supports the US strategy of a Free and OPen Indo-Pacific. The economic warfare the PRC conducted following the THAAD deployment can be considered a gentle warning for what might come. From a US perspective we should consider how we would help our ally defend against such economic warfare if we want the South to align with us in an Arsenal or Alliance of Democracies (which is what I would like to call the Quad Plus). Our failure to help our ally defend itself from economic warfare will drive it toward the PRC.

6. Moon's adviser calls for 'six-party security summit' to discuss N.K. nuclear issue

en.yna.co.kr · by 이원주 · September 4, 2020

How did that work out last time? (okay, Moon Chung-in does admit failure) This time we would see the PRC and Russia firmly aligned with north Korea and Japan and the US on the other side and South Korea trying to split the difference and somehow mediate. The problem is the PRC and Russia may welcome this as another line of effort to split the ROK/US alliance (which of course benefits north Korea as well).

7. Top nuclear envoys of S. Korea, Japan hold phone talks on N.K. nuclear issue

en.yna.co.kr · by 송상호 · September 4, 2020

Always a positive sign when we have Korea and Japan talking and place national security and national prosperity above historical issues.

8. North Korea Uses a Former COVID-19 Scapegoat in Propaganda For Kim Jong Un

rfa.org

I think the Propaganda and Agitation department continues to shape the information environment for the eventual revelation there is a coronavirus outbreak in the north and to place the blame on the South. This will be used to support coercion and extortion of the South for aid on the regime's terms.

9. S. Korea mulls redeeming money given to WFP for stalled N.K. rice provision project

en.yna.co.kr · by 고병준 · September 3, 2020

An interesting development.

We should not be misled by this statement: "The plan, however, has since been stalled as the North rejected the assistance offer in protest over joint military exercises between South Korea and the United States." Even if we cancelled the training and did not conduct any other training the regime would still make an excuse not to engage. When some people read statements such as this one they react with the misguided and ill-informed belief we should stop all training to allow diplomacy to work.

10. S. Korea to extend tougher anti-virus curbs in greater Seoul for another week

en.yna.co.kr · by 최수향 · September 4, 2020

South Korea must remain aggressive in its fight to contain the coronavirus.

11. Australia chooses Korean gun for W1T deal

Koreajoongangdaily.joins.com- BY SHIM KYU-SEOK

Interesting development and of course a big win for the Korean defense industry.

12. NK stole up to $2b by hacking financial networks: report

koreaherald.com · by The Korea Herald · September 4, 2020

Here is the Korea Herald depending on Voice of America reports which effectively explained US analysis, positions, and activities. Note the Korean press does not always give credit to the Korean services of VOA and Radio Free Asia for the information it uses. Some may think this could be considered circular reporting but the reporting is based on the foundation of good journalism at VOA/RFA.

13. FDD | Justice Department Provides Roadmap to Escalate Pressure on North Korean Cybercrime

fdd.org · by Mathew Ha Research Analyst · September 2, 2020

From my colleague Mathew Ha.

14. Live from Pyongyang: North Korea state media tests new formats on air and online

ca.reuters.com · by Josh Smith

We often chuckle at north Korean propaganda and some of the over the reporting and rhetoric (and presentation by news reader [or screamer] Ri Chun-hee).

But the regime and its propaganda and Agitation Department is moving into the 21st Century and it has realized it can exploit new tools and ways of getting its internal and external propaganda out.

15. N.K. premier urges fast recovery from flooding, better preparation against another storm

en.yna.co.kr · by 고병준 · September 3, 2020

More "urging" or stronger "urging" to accomplish things faster is not an effective course of action for dealing with natural and humanitarian disasters. But I guess when that is all you have you have to use it. I am reminded of the SERE school chants we had to use when performing our prison work of raking the gravel and other mindless tasks (based on old communist prison camp life): "work harder, work faster, work more quicklier."

16. North Korean defector describes hellish life inside rogue regime

New York Post · by Ebony Bowden · September 3, 2020

We all think about the tragedy of having been born and living in north Korea. I would say Yeonmi Park lives the Stoic philosophy.

17. Behold South Korea's Very Expensive Stealth Fighter

Forbes · by David Axe · September 3, 2020

18. S. Korea to set up 20 tln-won fund for New Deal projects

en.yna.co.kr · by 김덕현 · September 3, 2020

