9/30/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

1. Citizens rally for Korean unification, show solidarity with Koreans in the North

2. Panel: North Korean policy should be centered on unification, not denuclearization

3. Should North Korea and South Korea even bother trying to reunify?

4. North Korea denounces Ukraine’s Zelensky for calling it Russia’s ‘accomplice’

5. Kamala Harris is Fashioning a Foreign Policy

6. American troops, aircraft in line for South Korea’s massive military parade

7. Missionary Kim Kuk-ki detained in North Korea for 10 years… South Korea “calls for unconditional release”

8. Artificial Intelligence In Governments: South Korea As Case Study – OpEd

9. Exclusive: S. Korea probes alleged Chinese manipulation of public opinion

10. Editorial: S. Korea must act to address the privacy risks posed by Chinese IP cameras

11. N. Korea removed as observer from Asia-Pacific anti-money laundering group

12. Seoul mulls evacuation plan for S. Koreans in Lebanon as Mideast crisis deepens

13. N.K. leader urges swift reconstruction in flood-devastated regions

14. Veterans minister thanks U.S. assemblymember for raising awareness on independence fighter

15. China takes away key talent from Korea

16. N. Korean leader sends message to Cuba emphasizing strengthened bilateral relations

17. Too old to serve? Lawmaker's proposal to recruit older men to military sparks debate

18. DMZ flash point

19. How to parrot Kim Jong-un on unification

20. Building strategic cooperation with Mongolia

