9/30/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

1. Citizens rally for Korean unification, show solidarity with Koreans in the North
2. Panel: North Korean policy should be centered on unification, not denuclearization
3. Should North Korea and South Korea even bother trying to reunify?
4. North Korea denounces Ukraine’s Zelensky for calling it Russia’s ‘accomplice’
5. Kamala Harris is Fashioning a Foreign Policy
6. American troops, aircraft in line for South Korea’s massive military parade
7. Missionary Kim Kuk-ki detained in North Korea for 10 years… South Korea “calls for unconditional release”
8. Artificial Intelligence In Governments: South Korea As Case Study – OpEd
9. Exclusive: S. Korea probes alleged Chinese manipulation of public opinion
10. Editorial: S. Korea must act to address the privacy risks posed by Chinese IP cameras
11. N. Korea removed as observer from Asia-Pacific anti-money laundering group
12. Seoul mulls evacuation plan for S. Koreans in Lebanon as Mideast crisis deepens
13. N.K. leader urges swift reconstruction in flood-devastated regions
14. Veterans minister thanks U.S. assemblymember for raising awareness on independence fighter
15. China takes away key talent from Korea
16. N. Korean leader sends message to Cuba emphasizing strengthened bilateral relations
17. Too old to serve? Lawmaker's proposal to recruit older men to military sparks debate
18. DMZ flash point
19. How to parrot Kim Jong-un on unification
20. Building strategic cooperation with Mongolia