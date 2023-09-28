9/28/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. China's Military Decision-making in Times of Crisis and Conflict

2. Time for an Asian NATO: Meet the Indo-Pacific Treaty Organization

3. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, September 27, 2023

4. Drones Everywhere: How the Technological Revolution on Ukraine Battlefields Is Reshaping Modern Warfare

5. Ukraine Getting ATACMS Cluster Variant Would Be A Big Problem For Russia

6. Influenced by Disinformation: What the U.S. Can Do to Counter Disinformation Operations

7. DOL Foundation - Helping Those Who Have Served | SOF News

8. AI and the Nature of Literary Creativity

9. Milley leaves Joint Chiefs with a legacy of controversy, consequence

10. What will it take to fix so many lousy barracks? lawmakers ask

11. Experts and Military Leaders Fear Ukraine Could Become the Next 'Afghanistan'

12. Who’s Gaining Ground in Ukraine? This Year, No One.

13. Five Lessons on Advising from the First Five Years of NATO Mission Iraq

14. 5th Special Forces Group wins 2023 Best Combat Diver Competition

15. Rep. Ken Calvert: A hedge strategy for US military superiority

16. The Future of Cyberwar is being Shaped in Ukraine

17. Washington’s Bet on AI Warfare

18. Philippines hosts 'warfighting' drills with US as China maritime dispute flares

19. America Needs a Strategy in Somalia

20. America Finally Finds Some Success in the War on Terror

21. Nuclear Brinkmanship in AI-Enabled Warfare: A Dangerous Algorithmic Game of Chicken



Korean News Content:

1. North Korea amends constitution on nuclear policy, cites US provocations

2. Ninth Session of 14th SPA of DPRK held

3. Respected Comrade Kim Jong Un makes speech at Ninth Session of 14th SPA

4. KCNA Report on Final Findings of Investigation into American Soldier

5. North Korea and China Aren't the Allies You Think They Are

6. North Korea's Chemical and Biological Weapons Are the Stuff of Nightmares

7. North Korea May Have Seen Little Benefit in Keeping U.S. Soldier

8. Nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan condemn N. Korea's stipulation of nuclear policy

9. (Asiad) 1st gold in Hangzhou leaves N. Korean shooters in tears

10. Civic group to celebrate 70th anniversary of S. Korea-U.S. alliance

11. Court finds ban on leafleting into NK unconstitutional, ban on praise for NK constitutional

12. American soldier who crossed into North Korea arrives back in the US, video appears to show

13. Concerns about Korea's national image amid K-pop craze

14. Asia Society Policy Institute Welcomes New Expert on Political-Security Affairs