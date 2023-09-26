9/26/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, September 25, 2023

2. U.S. Abrams Tanks Reach Ukraine. Is It a Case of Too Little, Too Late?

3. Russia appears ready to accept Crimea as Ukraine's—on one condition

4. Opinion | The United States is morally obliged to secure the release of hostages

5. Tensions With China Cross a New Line in the South China Sea

6. Inside Iran’s influence operation | Semafor

7. India and US army chiefs call for free and stable Indo-Pacific as Chinese influence grows

8. The Rules-Based International Order Is Quietly Disintegrating

9. Justice Department Fights to Reinstate Bowe Bergdahl's Court-Martial Conviction

10. Opinion | A memorial to the war on terror is coming. Here is why you should care.

11. Opinion: Ukraine’s bumpy road ahead just got rockier

12. Pentagon Plan to Buy Thousands of Drones Faces Looming Snags

13. The Frontline States: Conversations and Observations About Russia's Other War in Europe

14. To Coup or Not to Coup: The Cold War Hangover of US Security Assistance

15. Phasing Out GPS Reliance in U.S. Military Operations: An Imperative in the Face of Emerging Threats

16. Russia, Ukraine, and the Future Use of Strategic Intelligence

17. Carter County in Tennessee part of warfare exercise ‘Robin Sage’ run by Fort Liberty as test for U.S. Special Forces

18. Biting Off What It Can Chew: Ukraine Understands Its Attritional Context

19. The Billionaire Keeping TikTok on Phones in the U.S.

Korean News Content:

1. S. Korea stages military parade in downtown Seoul for 1st time in decade

2. Yoon says S. Korea-U.S. alliance will end N.K. regime in event of nuclear weapons use

3. N. Korea's criticism of Yoon reflects sense of isolation, crisis: unification ministry

4. N. Korea scheduled to hold key parliamentary meeting following Kim-Putin summit

5. N. Korea opens border to foreigners for first time since COVID-19: report

6. Two rescued after armored vehicle submerges during test run

7. North Korea says cooperation with Russia 'natural' for neighbours

8. 'Glad I finished Thaad, Gsomia before going to prison' – Former President Park Geun-hye

9. N. Korean fuel vendors face heavy crackdown by police

10. Seoul warns of N Korean regime termination, if nuclear weapons used

11. No dating at historic sites, North Korea warns young couples

12. South Korea Presidents clash over North Korea policy

13. ＜Inside N. Korea＞Unusual changes in the Army (1) In a rare move, police are tasked with cracking down on breaches of military discipline as crimes by soldiers and desertions increase

14. Biden will try to ‘manage’ NK nukes, not resolve it: US expert

15. Kim Jong-un's lifeline

16. Unification minister to visit Britain, Germany