9/23/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

National Security News Content:

1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment September 22, 2023

2. China Keeps Trying to Crush Them. Their Movement Keeps Growing.

3. The Art of Partisan Warfare Is Not Dead: How old Russian military theories can give new insight into resistance to occupation in Ukraine

4. Why Our Generals Can't Think

5. Half of DOD civilians would get furloughed in a shutdown, plans show

6. Gen. Randy George sworn in as 41st Army Chief of Staff

7. Ransomware gang targeting defense firms, FBI warns

8. Taiwan is using generative AI to fight Chinese disinfo

9. How small drones changed modern warfare

10. US, Japan and Philippines call out China over disputed sea tensions at UN meet

11. First Tomb Badge Awarded to Female Infantry Soldier

12. Special Ops MH-60 Seen Absolutely Crammed With Modifications

13. Do China's recent military purges spell trouble for Xi Jinping?

14. US Ups 155mm Artillery Output to Be ‘Arsenal of Democracy’

15. Who's tracking the weapons and money the U.S. is sending to Ukraine? "60 Minutes" went to find out.

16. Exclusive Interview With Ukraine's Spy Boss From His DC Hotel Room

17. Japan’s Plan for Taiwan Contingency – Analysis

Korean News Content:

1. Xi says he will seriously consider visit to South Korea: official

2. Allies vow stern measures against Russia-N. Korea arms deal

3. N. Korea returns to int'l sporting stage after 5-yr absence amid chilled geopolitical relations

4. PM willing to meet N. Korean delegation during Asian Games in event of encounter: senior official

5. Yoon returns home from trip to New York

6. Dancing with the Devil: Why The Ghost Of Stalin Watches Over Kim-Putin Bromance

7. 'Very concerning': Russia, North Korea likely spoke 'in detail about weapons transfers,' DIA says

8. Analysis-South Korea's Yoon Rails Against Critics as ‘Communists’

9. Exhibition for soldiers highlights North Korea's human rights abuses

10. Kim Jong Un's pursuit of military goals in the face of food shortages

