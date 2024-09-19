9/19/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. A Course Correction on National Security by Jane Harmon and Eric Edelman

2. ‘New era’ of war beginning, Israel says, as more Hezbollah devices explode across Lebanon

3. Here's what we know about the pager and walkie-talkie explosions in Lebanon

4. Israel’s Strategic Win

5. Secret single-stage deal could see all hostages released, Sinwar exiled from Gaza2.

6. How Israel Built a Modern-Day Trojan Horse: Exploding Pagers

7. How a Covert Attack Against Hezbollah Unfolded Across Lebanon’s Streets and Malls

8. Small Business: Instruments and Casualties of the Censorship – Industrial Complex

9. Air Force Ospreys Set to Again Deploy Abroad After Deadly Crash, But Concerns Linger on Mechanical Issues

10 . AFSOC still wants 75 light attack aircraft despite Congress’ doubts

12. US special ops cuts armed overwatch buy, still needs to justify need

12. Pentagon Worries Israel Is Close to Launching Ground War in Lebanon

13. Putin Is Under Pressure to Call Up More Troops for War of Attrition

14. Suspected Trump Gunman Touted Potential ‘Taiwan Foreign Legion’

15. With exploding pagers, deterrence gets personal

16. Talk of US Iraq withdrawal is disconnected from ISIS threat

17. Lessons from Red Sea and Ukraine's Black Sea fight help prep Navy for possible conflict with China

18. China's Ambiguous Meddling in Myanmar's Complex Conflicts

19. Exclusive: Ammunition from India enters Ukraine, raising Russian ire

20. Soldiers Set to Get New Deployment Bonus as High Operations Tempos Strain the Army

21. Iranian hackers sent stolen Trump campaign information to Biden campaign

22. Can the West Revive Multilateralism?

23. Strengthen the Army with debate

24. Boxing with Shadows: Drawbacks in US Counterstrategies Against the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Russian Wagner Group

25. A Two-State Solution That Can Work

26. Is Ukraine’s Offensive Working? Perhaps

27. The inhumanity of the CCP’s war on free speech

28. Japan walkie-talkie maker Icom says it no longer makes radio reportedly used in Lebanon blasts

29. US FBI strikes second Chinese hacking group, director says

Korean News Content:

1. The Dream of Korean Unification Is Splitting Apart

2. South Korea’s Nuclear Latency Dilemma

3. Rampant adoption fraud separated generations of South Korean children from their families, AP finds

4. North Korea tests ‘explosive power’ of new ballistic missile

5. NK newspaper 'unusually' silent on new missile tests: Seoul

6. North Korea ‘governor-in-waiting’ vows to stop Russian weapons supplies

7. North Korea bookends Chuseok holiday with more trash balloon launches

8. Korean American Senate candidate looks to become 'strong' voice for security on Korean Peninsula

9. North Korean junior women’s soccer team defeats US to reach U-20 World Cup final

10. North Korea’s new missile can carry ‘super-large’ warhead: state media

11. Vietnam deputy defense minister on rare visit to North Korea

12. South Korean Military: “Difficult to judge by appearance” on North Korea’s ‘4.5-ton warhead’ claim

13. Joint Chiefs of Staff: “North Korea floated 160 garbage balloons on the 18th”

14. Yoon arrives in Czech Republic to begin trip focused on nuclear power cooperation

15. Top diplomats of N. Korea, Russia discuss bilateral ties in Moscow

16. 3.9 magnitude earthquake hits northwestern N. Korea: KMA

17. FM Cho to attend U.N. General Assembly in New York next week