9/19/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

National Security News Content:
1. A Course Correction on National Security by Jane Harmon and Eric Edelman
2. ‘New era’ of war beginning, Israel says, as more Hezbollah devices explode across Lebanon
3. Here's what we know about the pager and walkie-talkie explosions in Lebanon
4. Israel’s Strategic Win
5. Secret single-stage deal could see all hostages released, Sinwar exiled from Gaza2.
6. How Israel Built a Modern-Day Trojan Horse: Exploding Pagers
7. How a Covert Attack Against Hezbollah Unfolded Across Lebanon’s Streets and Malls
8. Small Business: Instruments and Casualties of the Censorship – Industrial Complex
9. Air Force Ospreys Set to Again Deploy Abroad After Deadly Crash, But Concerns Linger on Mechanical Issues
10 . AFSOC still wants 75 light attack aircraft despite Congress’ doubts
12. US special ops cuts armed overwatch buy, still needs to justify need
12. Pentagon Worries Israel Is Close to Launching Ground War in Lebanon
13. Putin Is Under Pressure to Call Up More Troops for War of Attrition
14. Suspected Trump Gunman Touted Potential ‘Taiwan Foreign Legion’
15. With exploding pagers, deterrence gets personal
16. Talk of US Iraq withdrawal is disconnected from ISIS threat
17. Lessons from Red Sea and Ukraine's Black Sea fight help prep Navy for possible conflict with China
18. China's Ambiguous Meddling in Myanmar's Complex Conflicts
19. Exclusive: Ammunition from India enters Ukraine, raising Russian ire
20. Soldiers Set to Get New Deployment Bonus as High Operations Tempos Strain the Army
21. Iranian hackers sent stolen Trump campaign information to Biden campaign
22. Can the West Revive Multilateralism?
23. Strengthen the Army with debate
24. Boxing with Shadows: Drawbacks in US Counterstrategies Against the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Russian Wagner Group
25. A Two-State Solution That Can Work
26. Is Ukraine’s Offensive Working? Perhaps
27. The inhumanity of the CCP’s war on free speech
28. Japan walkie-talkie maker Icom says it no longer makes radio reportedly used in Lebanon blasts
29. US FBI strikes second Chinese hacking group, director says
Korean News Content:
1. The Dream of Korean Unification Is Splitting Apart
2. South Korea’s Nuclear Latency Dilemma
3. Rampant adoption fraud separated generations of South Korean children from their families, AP finds
4. North Korea tests ‘explosive power’ of new ballistic missile
5. NK newspaper 'unusually' silent on new missile tests: Seoul
6. North Korea ‘governor-in-waiting’ vows to stop Russian weapons supplies
7. North Korea bookends Chuseok holiday with more trash balloon launches
8. Korean American Senate candidate looks to become 'strong' voice for security on Korean Peninsula
9. North Korean junior women’s soccer team defeats US to reach U-20 World Cup final
10. North Korea’s new missile can carry ‘super-large’ warhead: state media
11. Vietnam deputy defense minister on rare visit to North Korea
12. South Korean Military: “Difficult to judge by appearance” on North Korea’s ‘4.5-ton warhead’ claim
13. Joint Chiefs of Staff: “North Korea floated 160 garbage balloons on the 18th”
14. Yoon arrives in Czech Republic to begin trip focused on nuclear power cooperation
15. Top diplomats of N. Korea, Russia discuss bilateral ties in Moscow
16. 3.9 magnitude earthquake hits northwestern N. Korea: KMA
17. FM Cho to attend U.N. General Assembly in New York next week