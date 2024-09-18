9/18/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
National Security News Content:
1. How Did Thousands of Pagers Used by Hezbollah Explode at the Same Time?
2. China’s Military Commander Identifies U.S. Missile System That Can “Sting” PLA, Disrupt Taiwan Invasion Plans
3. U.S., Partners Mark Third Year of AUKUS Partnership
4. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, September 17, 2024
5. China, America and a global struggle for power and influence
6. Air Force secretary underlines growing Chinese power, intent as threat to Indo-Pacific
7. Satellite photos show US reclaiming World War II airfield for China war
8. Military Leaders, Industry Partners Brainstorm Solutions to Logistics Challenges
9. Precision Pager Weapons by Mick Ryan
10. America and the Philippines Should Call China’s Bluff
11. Exiles Cannot Save Russia
12 Integrated Deterrence, Integrated Friends: Countering China’s Aggression in the Indo-Pacific with Multilateralism
13. Taiwan’s Underworld, Part 2: The Chinese Communist Party and United Front Work
14. On Attrition – An Ontology for Warfare
15. Paint the B-52s Brightly: Reducing Confusion Between Conventional and Nuclear Weapons Is Essential
16. Why Taiwan Needs a Proactive Legal Warfare Framework to Defend Against China
17. It's Time for NATO to Prioritize Reducing Civilian Harm
18. How to Reboot the U.S. Navy
19. Chinese Researchers Say They Can Detect Stealth Aircraft Using Starlink Satellites
20. U.S. to Assist in Building New Naval Pier at Subic Bay
Korean News Content:
1. Senate Armed Services Committee Considers U.S. Forces Korea, Transcom Nominees
2. USFK commander nominee calls N.K. threat 'single greatest' challenge, pledges 'constant' readiness
3. Army general nominated to lead US forces in Korea concerned about what Russia is giving North Korea in exchange for munitions
4. N. Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles: JCS
5. U.S. will not accept N. Korea as nuclear state: Campbell
6. N. Korea launches more trash balloons toward S. Korea: JCS
7. Outgoing special envoy says Seoul must lead North Korean human rights efforts
8. N. Korea apparently modifying Russian plane to possibly build airborne warning aircraft
9. North Korea executes 2 women who fled and were forcibly repatriated from China
10. North Korea seen likely to escalate tensions ahead of US election
11. South Korea’s Changing Position on Kim Jong Un’s Daughter
12. Calling NK's bluff