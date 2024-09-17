9/17/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Theater Army Strategy – U.S. Army Pacific

2. Fighting Abroad from an Ally's Land (RAND Report on INDOPACIFIC Bassing)

3. USSOCOM Welcomes the New President of Joint Special Operations University, Dr. Paul "PB" Brister

4. DOD Delegation Concludes Military Talks With China

5. China is Learning About Western Decision Making from the Ukraine War

6. Philippines says disputed reef 'not lost' to China despite pullout

7. U.S. Shrugs as World War III Approaches

8. Two examples of disinformation, one of great comms, plus a still relevant observation

9. U.S. Authorities Were Warned About Suspected Trump Gunman

10. Sailor Held by Venezuela for Alleged Maduro Assassination Plot Is a Navy SEAL, Service Records Show

11. New apparent Trump assassination attempt highlights Secret Service strains

12. Pacific Dragon: Is the Shipping Industry Ready for Containerized Missile Warfare?

13. A Step-Change to Beijing’s “Lawfare” in the South China Sea

14. One Million Are Now Dead or Injured in the Russia-Ukraine War

15. Hamas Is Surviving War With Israel. Now It Hopes to Thrive in Gaza Again.

16. Secure Visas for Afghan National Army Special Operations Command

17. Getting Strategic Competition Right: Competing for the System

18. The Soldier and the Constitution

19. Where Capitalism Is Working

20. The Case Against Israeli-Saudi Normalization

21. Shining a Light: Highlighting Successes in US Counterstrategies Against the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Russian Wagner Group

22. Why Did Journalists Like Me Take Ryan Routh Seriously?

23. ‘The Gulag Archipelago’ Is More Than Just Harrowing

Korean News Content:

1. David Maxwell on “The Next U.S. President Needs a New North Korea Policy”

2. ICKS Annual Conference: Security and Human Rights Challenges on the Korean Peninsula in 2024 and Trilateral Cooperation

3. Yoon visits front-line military unit on Chuseok fall harvest holiday

4. Seoul-bound traffic clogged on 4th day of Chuseok holiday

5. North Korea sends 500 workers to China in violation of sanctions

6. IAEA General Assembly Opens: “North Korea Continues Nuclear Activities… Violates UN Resolutions”

7. US hopes to revive N. Korea dialogue through Swedish diplomats

8. North Korea sends top envoy to Russia as it girds for friction with Seoul

9. North Korean parents vie to support mobilized students in disaster zone

10. North Korean cybercriminals steal $22M from Indonesian crypto exchange

11. Guards held guns over soldiers to protect Kim Jong Un in sign of security fears

12. WHO receives sanctions exemption to send vaccine equipment to North Korea

13. 22 years since N.Korea admitted to abducting Japanese nationals at summit

14. ‘Your heart feels crushed’: South Koreans mourn loss of family ties more than 70 years since the Korean War

