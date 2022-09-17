9/17/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, SEPTEMBER 16 (Putin's War)

2. Ukraine: CDS Daily brief (16.09.22) CDS comments on key events

3. China Is Running Covert Operations That Could Seriously Overwhelm Us

4. Chinese and Russian militaries share a potential weakness, new US report finds

5. Chinese military top brass mirroring command failures in Russian army

6. New change at the Pentagon waters down focus on Taiwan, critics say

7. Opinion | How to counter today’s tribalism and build ‘a more perfect union’

8. Xi Jinping won’t ditch Vladimir Putin, for now

9. Murderers and sex offenders in Russian prison sent to fight in Ukraine

10. Disinformation via text message is a problem with few answers

11. Clausewitz’s ‘Warlike Element’ and the War in Ukraine

12. Xi Jinping’s coming checkmate of Putin

13. Russia is building a closer alliance with the world’s autocracies – the west should beware

14. ‘Wildfire of disinformation’: how Chevron exploits a news desert

15. A Socially Conscious but Politically Incorrect Company

16. Ukraine and "The New Ministry of Truth"

17. Pope Francis Sought To Meet With Xi Jinping, But China Declined

18. TikTok’s C.E.O. Navigates the Limits of His Power

Korean News Content:

1. Joint Statement on the Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group Meeting (ROK/US)

2. S. Korea, U.S. warn of 'overwhelming, decisive' response to any N. Korean nuclear attack

3. US vows continued deployment of strategic assets after North Korea nuclear law

4. Yoon orders scrapping of plan for new state guest house

5. Typhoon Nanmadol to grow stronger, come closest to Korea within 2 days: KMA

6. S. Korea, US to craft 'tailored' responses to potential nuclear crises: defense chief

7. China's top legislator stresses 'mutual respect' in 'sensitive matters' with South Korea

8. Defense fair helps establish Korea as solid weapons exporter

9. A North Korean refugee learns about Harvard

10. Experts: North Korea's New Law on Preemptive Use of Nuclear Weapons Puts Regime at Risk

11. Korea should capitalize on soaring dollar

12. We Must Plan to Defend Against North Korea's Nuclear Weapons

13. North Korea keeps its options open in selling weapons to Russia | Opinion

14. North Korea's Nuclear Fail-Safe

15. Maryland Gov. Hogan expects 'compromise' over controversial law on inflation after midterm elections

16. The John Batchelor Show​ ​#DPRK: The Soviet Kims.