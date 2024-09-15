9/15/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Ignore the Defeatists. America’s Strategy Is Working in Ukraine.

2. Ukrainian Troops Talk of Stiffer Resistance as They Fight in Russian Territory

3. Russian school kids torch $15m helicopter with cigarettes

4. U.K. Prime Minister and Biden Discuss Allowing Ukraine’s Use of Long-Range Missiles Inside Russia

5. The U.S. Military Is Not Ready for the New Era of Warfare

6. Vladimir Putin's pivot to China is backfiring

7. China’s Risky Power Play in the South China Sea

8. The Kids Who Didn’t Know Their Parents Were Russian Spies

9. China’s $6.5 Trillion Loss Should Have Xi Jinping Looking In The Mirror

10. RT running covert military supply operation for Russian forces, State Dept. says

11. Ukraine captures multiple villages as Kursk incursion advances

12. North Korean Aid To Russia Poses Biggest Threat To Ukraine, Intelligence Chief Says

13. Alarm in UK and US over possible Iran-Russia nuclear deal

14. With approval for Ukraine to fire long-range Storm Shadow missiles on the horizon, Russia threatens war with NATO nations

15. Biden, NATO effectively declaring war on Russia

16. America’s future advantage depends on quick adoption of advanced tech

17. The Quad Is Not An Asian NATO – Analysis

18. What China’s Belt and Road Initiative has in store for coming decade as priorities evolve

19. The US Army put on a sudden show of force out on the far edge of Alaska to send the message it can as Russia and China drill in the Pacific

20. The Army doth protest too much: In Space, jointness must come first

Korean News Content:

1. Yoon says issue of separated families is 'most pressing task'

2. Nearly 2,000 aging separated family members die in first 8 months of year: gov't data

3. N. Korea launches trash balloons toward S. Korea for 2nd day: JCS

5. Fatal flaw in North Korea's 'strategic submarine'

6. S. Korea trying to figure out N. Korea's intentions behind uranium enrichment facility disclosure: official

7. Was North Korea’s latest missile launch meant to sway US election, test weapons for Ukraine war?

8. U.S. says it continues monitoring N.K. nuclear ambitions after uranium enrichment facility disclosure

9. North Korea’s Kim, Breathing Defiance and Emboldened by Russian Alliance, Showcases Nuclear Facility

10. North Korea Ramping Up Weapons Production for Russia as Human Rights Abuses Worsen, Seoul Report Warns

11. North Korean soldiers 'defect' over border as locals 'jealous' of duo's freedom