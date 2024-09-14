9/14/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. US and Britain Postpone Decision on Long-Range Strikes

2. Opinion: War is Still a Racket – Wars for Profit, Not Freedom

3. Ukraine May be Winning the Information War in Kursk

4. Limited role for US Navy SEAL team in defense of Taiwan

5. How Taiwanese chips find their way into Russian weapons of death

6. StratBot AI: SOF and north Korea

7. Why China's "Little Blue Men" are a Big Problem

8. NATO warships transit Taiwan Strait, defying China's warnings

9. US targets China's Shein and Temu with new shipping rules

10. House GOP rolling out bill to block China from accessing US ports

11. Biden administration expected to unveil new evidence of RT’s key role in Russian intelligence operations globally

12. Is US losing the AI arms race to China?

13. Iran has cultivated ties with criminal networks in the West to carry out a recent wave of violent plots in the United States and Europe.

14. Biden, NATO effectively declaring war on Russia

15. Stoltenberg says NATO could have done more to prevent Ukraine war, FAS reports

16. Meet Margarita Simonyan, queen of Russia’s covert information wars

17. Local Government Is Key to the Fight Against Disinformation

18. Send Us Back to Afghanistan

19. The Long-Range Weapons Ukraine Wants to Use on Russia, Explained

20. Sweeping Iraq Raid Killed 4 ISIS Leaders

21. Watch: Freight train smashes into US Army howitzer gun at level crossing

22. This Army division just ran cybersecurity for a far-away brigade

23. Night Stalkers - US special forces at a crossroads

24. A comprehensive guide to the shoulder tabs Army soldiers wear on their uniforms



Korean News Content:

1. US Department of Labor: “North Korea Produces 7 Items Using Forced Labor… Forced Labor in China and Russia Too”

2. U.S. says 'only viable path' for peace is 'complete' Korean Peninsula denuclearization

3. U.S. stresses reconnaissance efforts for Korean Peninsula after N.K. uranium enrichment site disclosure

4. First Look at North Korea’s Uranium Enrichment Capabilities

5. The Next Big Thing? Possibilities for North Korea’s Longer Mobile Missile Launcher Chassis

6. N.K. leader meets top Russian security official on 1st anniv. of Vostochny summit: KCNA

8. Military replacing Chinese-made surveillance cameras around bases, border (South Korea)

9. In pictures: Kim Jong Un, military man

10. What to know about North Korea's unveiling of its uranium enrichment facility

11. This year, UN member states are expected to conduct the highest-ever 'maritime surveillance of North Korea'

12. 'Class Struggle Consciousness' in the Works of North Korean Writers

13. North Korean defectors in China face 'difficulty' in applying for refugee status overseas amid increased crackdowns

14. US: “Concerns over Increase in Public Executions in North Korea∙∙∙Will to Accept Defectors Still Remains”

15. Interview: Former US security adviser "Moon's North Korea stance was overly optimistic"

16. Ganghwa county residents struggle with mysterious noises from N. Korean broadcasts

17. Supreme Guard Command officer ousted after ghosting pregnant girlfriend

