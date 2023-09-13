9/13/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, September 12, 2023

2. Congress Should Debate Now Whether We Defend Taiwan, Not on the Eve of Invasion By Bing West

3. China-Linked Hackers Breached a Power Grid—Again

4. DOD Releases 2023 Cyber Strategy Summary

5. In a US showdown with China, there are some missions with no special-operations 'easy button'

6. Will the West Abandon Ukraine?

7. Air Force Ranger Assessment Course (RAC) | SOF News

8. Hanoi’s American Hedge

9. The U.S is getting hacked. So the Pentagon is overhauling its approach to cyber.

10. American Universities Shouldn’t Cut All Ties With China

11. Opinion | President Biden should not run again in 2024

12. Pentagon-Funded Study Warns Dementia Among U.S. Officials Poses National Security Threat

13. My Encounters With a Suspected Spy

14. How Elon Musk become a power player in the Ukraine war

15. The Biodefense Posture Review Needs Focus to Succeed

16. If it doesn’t make you more lethal, ditch it, says top Army officer

17. Determining the True Extent of Terrorism’s Existential Threat

18. China, Russia will use cyber to sow chaos if war starts, Pentagon says

19. Who will be the president's top military adviser after Gen. Milley retires?

20. New DOD cyber strategy notes limits of digital deterrence

21. America’s Current Nuclear Arsenal Was Built for a More Benign World

22. After the Attack: A Playbook for Continuity of the Economy Planning and Implementation

23. President Biden’s Military Blockade

24. Chinese Warships Gather in Sign of Major Naval Exercises

25. Are Ukraine’s tactics working?

26. De-dollarization Dreams: Why the US Dollar Won’t Bow Out

27. How China’s Belt and Road Took Over the World

28. China unveils 'blueprint' for Taiwan integration while sending warships around the self-ruled island

29.U.S. military sends cyber team to 'hunt' foes from NATO ally next to Russia



Korean News Content:

1. North Korea's Kim vows full support for Russia’s 'just fight' after viewing launchpads with Putin

2. Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin Meet at Russia’s Vostochny Cosmodrome

3. N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea ahead of Kim-Putin summit

4. Kim tells Putin N. Korea supports Russia's 'sacred fight' against West

5. Kim Jong Un arrives by train in Russia for Putin meeting about arms deals

7. Yoon names new ministers of defense, culture, gender equality

8. Kim and Putin Discuss Deepening Ties as Ukraine War Looms Over Summit

9. North Korea-Russia relations moving to ‘fresh higher level,’ Kim says

10. The Sleeper Has Awakened: Six Key Takeaways From the Rollout of North Korea’s “Tactical Nuclear Attack Submarine”

11. Russia promises to help North Korea build satellites

12. US will not hesitate to take action if N. Korea provides weapons to Russia: state dept.

13. Creating unified Korea by means of visionary 'Declaration of Unification'

14. Kim, Putin to fortify ‘anti-imperialist’ united front, vow tech cooperation

15. Former N. Korean defector hunter reflects on her experiences

16. S. Korea to hold massive military parade for 1st time in decade