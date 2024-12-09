9/12/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. US Navy Seal unit that killed Osama bin Laden trains for China invasion of Taiwan

2. Biden administration split over Ukraine’s use of US weapons inside Russia

3. Government Wins Appeal of Special Forces Contract Decision

4.The Afghanistan Papers: Lies, Damn Lies, and Strategy: In Honor of The Fallen of 9/11 And The Aftermath

5. China to train thousands of overseas law enforcement officers to create ‘more fair’ world order

6. Ukraine Pressed to Think About a Plan B for War With Russia

7. U.S. Troops Are Involved in Combat, Despite Harris’s Debate Claims

8. North Korean Missiles Rain Down on Ukraine Despite Sanctions

9. North Korean missiles produced in 2024 used in Ukraine

10. The war on terror never ended

11. What have we learned about fighting terrorism since 9/11?

12. Bill Burns and Richard Moore: Intelligence partnership helps the US and UK stay ahead in an uncertain world

13. America’s most secret spy agency now has a podcast

14. Opinion TikTok back in court as government does the ‘national security’ dance

15. How the US Army is rethinking howitzers

16. Professional Military Writing Special Edition of Military Review: newest “must have” for modern Soldier’s kit

17. America’s Crucial First Line of Defense in the Pacific by John Bolton

18. Another US military chief makes public gesture for ally Philippines

19. The War on Terror Was Not a Morality Tale

20. Top Chinese general to visit US as militaries step up engagement

21. The Kursk Offensive: How Ukraine’s Operational-Level Guerrilla Warfare Is Bringing Maneuver Back

22. Autonomous Ghosts are Reshaping Irregular Warfare and Maritime Security

23. America Is Fighting the Wrong Trade War

24. US, Italian ships drill in South China Sea with Australian aircraft

25. Tariff Myths, Debunked

Korean News Content:

1. General Officer Announcements (New CINCUNCCFC)

2. President Biden nominates I Corps leader to command US Forces Korea

3. N. Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea

4. North Korean Missiles Rain Down on Ukraine Despite Sanctions

5. North Korean missiles produced in 2024 used in Ukraine

6. Tokyo says it 'lodged a protest' after North Korea fired missiles toward Sea of Japan

7. America’s Crucial First Line of Defense in the Pacific by John Bolton

8. Ex-Korean Japanese who escaped from N. Korea win damages suit against Pyongyang

9. Unification minister urges N. Korea to heed int'l community's call to improve human rights

10. Washington puts pressure on Seoul to join chips regulations on Beijing

11. S. Korea, China, Japan adopt declaration to boost cultural exchanges

12. Lieut. Gen. Xavier Brunson nominated to lead South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command

13. Screechy broadcasts from North Korea disrupt life near the border

14. How to vitalize the new unification doctrine

15. Chuseok celebration at Humphreys