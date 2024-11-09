9/11/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Here’s how Biden and the 2024 candidates will commemorate 9/11 and 2 other 9-11 articles.

2. U.S. Forces Try to Regroup as al Qaeda, Islamic State Sow Terror in West Africa

3. Congress bestows its highest honor on the 13 troops killed during Afghanistan withdrawal

4. Ukraine’s fire-dropping drones can find, shock Russian troops: experts

5. Ukraine braces for hardest winter due to intensified Russian attacks on energy infrastructure

6. Army units able to communicate more dispersed in recent exercise

7. Cold War Lessons for Revitalizing Deterrence

8. Our Moonshot Moment Is Here (Fusion)

9. Yes, Ronald Reagan Did Win the Cold War

10. Staff shortages and training faults hamper Navy ship upkeep at sea, sailors tell GAO

11. First AC-130J at Kirtland Marks New Chapter for Gunship Training

12. The War Crimes That the Military Buried

13. Ukraine’s western-trained ‘navy seals’ unleash wave of destruction

14. World’s Largest Shipbuilder! Chinese Firm Set To Dominate Global Shipping Industry, Eyes $17B In Annual Sales

15. "NATO's inaction leads to escalation." An interview with a Lithuanian colonel about the course of the war and the threat from the Russian Federation to the Baltic countries and Poland

16. The US Navy is about to launch a submarine built for a mixed-gender crew, the first of its kind

17. AUKUS, other agreements likely having 'galvanizing effect' in Beijing: Aussie ambassador

18. U.S. and Chinese military commanders hold rare phone call

19. Russia Is on a Slow Path to Bankruptcy, But How Slow?

20. How Corruption Fuels Inequality in China

21. A Less Lethal Latin America

22. America’s ‘kryptonite’(Gray or Grey Zone)

23. The Vandenberg Coalition Honors and Remembers the Victims and Heroes of the September 11th Attacks



Korean News Content:

1. Defense chief says 'fundamental' solution to N. Korean threats lies on free, unified Korean Peninsula

2. South Korea, UNC member states demand end to North-Russia military cooperation

3. Defense chief discusses cooperation with counterparts from 7 nations, NATO

4. N. Korea should be held accountable for damage from trash balloons: unification minister

5. S. Korea, U.S. discuss enhanced cooperation on economic security

6. Kim Jong-un's rare speech on Foundation Day intended to bolster internal unity

7. Kim Jong Un makes surprise speech aimed at ‘skeptics’ of his economic plans

8. US, South Korean Ambassadors discuss US-South Korea relations

9. North Korean diplomats abroad most likely VIPs to defect

10. North Korea's Kim Vows to Make His Nuclear Force Ready for Combat with US

11. Nuclear experts: “North Korea lacks nuclear materials and technology to exponentially expand nuclear weapons”

12. USS America paused for first South Korea port call after amphibious exercise

13. North Korean Residents' Lecture: "Putin Admires Kim Jong-un"

14. HMAS Sydney joins international effort to enforce sanctions against North Korea

15. Ukrainian military destroyed Russian depot storing North Korean missiles: Kyiv

16. UN food program still unable to enter North Korea to provide aid, official says

17. How to Get Kim Jong Un’s Email