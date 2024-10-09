9/10/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. H.R. McMaster: America’s Weakness Is a Provocation

2. Tactical Solutions Will Not Fix a Strategic Defect

3. Uprooting the Enemy: A New Paradigm for Irregular Warfare Analysis

4. China to hold military drills with Russia in September

5. Hezbollah relies on 'sophisticated' tunnel system backed by Iran, North Korea in fight against Israel

6. Japan warns of ‘new era of crisis,’ asks for record defense budget

7. Eyeing more special forces business, GDIT acquires AI, tech firm Iron EagleX

8. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, September 9, 2024

9. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, September 9, 2024

10. Russia’s Espionage War in the Arctic

11. Diplomacy Beyond the Elections: How China Is Preparing for a Post-Biden America

12. China says top diplomat Wang Yi to visit Russia this week

13. Time to retire ‘Arab-Israeli conflict’?

14. Ukraine hits MOSCOW in huge drone attack, killing at least one woman

15. How the Space Force Can Better Tell Its Story

16. The Long Shadow of Biden’s Afghan Withdrawal Debacle

17. Ukraine Launches 144-Drone Barrage on Russia, Targeting Moscow and Key Regions

18. Don’t Hype the Terror Threat

19. Europe Takes a Trumpian Turn

20. Dissecting China’s purported carrier strategy against Taiwan

21. How our military can deter foreign conflicts and win future wars

22. Hawks want a new Cold War but are cagey about the cost. So we did the math.

23. Sen. Tuberville blocks promotion of Lloyd Austin’s top military aide

24. Watchdog challenges SOCOM’s plan to buy new armed aircraft to watch over special ops troops



Korean News Content:

1. Next U.S. president needs radical reset on North Korea policy

2. US help isn’t enough: South Korea wants its own nuclear weapons

3. North Korea Explained: What Americans Need to Know

4. Hezbollah relies on 'sophisticated' tunnel system backed by Iran, North Korea in fight against Israel

5. Kim Jong Un Might Have To Change North Korea's Strategy Amid Trump And Harris' Election Race After Biden Dropped Out — Leader's Sister To Speak Out?

6. Acting Deputy Under Secretary of Defense (Policy) Ms. Cara Abercrombie Travels to the Republic of Korea

7. Swedish diplomats set for imminent return to North Korea: Sources

8. Experts: North Korea's 12-axis ICBM launcher photo is just for show

9. International Watch Group: “North Korea Has Been Producing Cluster Bombs, Inhumane Weapons of Destruction, for 15 Years”

10. N. Korean military distributes assessment criteria before summer drills conclude

11. Pentagon stresses security cooperation with allies after N.K. unveils new mobile launcher

12. Japan warns of ‘new era of crisis,’ asks for record defense budget

13. N. Korea's leader vows push for exponential increase in nuclear weapons

14. U.S. diplomat hints at exploring more scenarios of N. Korean nuclear threats at EDSCG sessions

15. Military says timer devices on N. Korean trash balloons could lead to fires

16. Joint Statement of the 15th Republic of Korea-United States-Japan Defense Trilateral Talks

17. The importance of tangible realization (Korean military experience)

18. North Korean weapons extending Russian stockpiles, German general says

