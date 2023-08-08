8/8/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, August 7, 2023

2. Why a US Navy admiral says China won't pick up the military hotline

3. The West’s de-risking strategy towards China will fail, says Chris Miller

4. Soft Power Is Making a Hard Return

5. Carcinogens found at Montana nuclear missile sites as reports of hundreds of cancers surface

6. China hacked Japan’s sensitive defense networks, officials say

7. How Adm. Paparo will lead the U.S. military in the Indo-Pacific

8. Recruiters skipped steps to screen out extremist enlistees, IG says

9. Ukraine has combat kayaks now

10. Air Force Combat Controllers might not attend dive school anymore

11. 'Sudden surge' in cyberattacks on government: report

12. Mini SEAL sub reaches initial operating capability

13. Marines fly food to remote areas of Philippines after deadly typhoon

14. Order After Empire: The Roots of Instability in the Middle East By Robert D. Kaplan

15. Putin’s Age of Chaos: The Dangers of Russian Disorder

16. AI ‘red teams’ race to find bias and harms in chatbots like ChatGPT

17. Japan's Military Is Getting Ready to Take on a Rising China

18. Analysis | Mongolia looks to rise out of China and Russia’s shadow

19. US-Mongolia aviation pact hit as a rare earths hedge

20. The Future of Algorithmic Warfare Part II: Wild Goose Chases

21. Ukraine is evacuating wounded soldiers by loading them onto large drones, in what is likely a battlefield first, report says

22. 'One of our greatest': U.S. Special Operations Command retired Gen. James Lindsay dies at 90



Korean News Content:

1. Kim Jong Un Touts Weapons, as U.S. Worries About North Korea Arms Exports

2. Yoon calls for priority on building deterrence against N. Korea

3. Ministry denies report of Tokyo demanding support for Fukushima water release at S. Korea-U.S.-Japan summit

4. N. Korea urges all-out efforts to minimize damage from Typhoon Khanun

5. Family of Pvt. Travis King Eases Back on Claims of Being Ignored by the Army

6. UN Sending States: The Forgotten Parties in the Korean War

7. Exclusive: North Korean hackers breached top Russian missile maker

8. ＜Inside N. Korea＞The authorities finally start cracking down on housing transactions, “Severely punish anti-socialist behavior”…Crackdown on 25-year-old “housing market” may cause chaos

9. S. Korea, US to discuss holding EDSCG meeting in Seoul

10. North Korean hacking of Russian technology highlights distrust between allies: experts

11. Some signs that China’s relationship with N. Korea isn’t so friendly

12. Seoul to intensify penalties for unauthorized civilian inter-Korean exchanges

13. How can Korea recover from Jamboree debacle?

