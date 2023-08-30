8/30/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. From “irregular warfare” to Irregular Warfare – History of a Term

2. 2 years after US withdrawal Afghanistan resistance group yearns for Western help as they take on Taliban

3. FBI announces it has dismantled global network of hacked computers used in major fraud scheme

4. Biden’s caution is Putin’s advantage — and it could be China’s too

5. Replicator Is DoD's Big Play To Build Thousands Of Autonomous Weapons In Just Two Years

6. Sea Change: ‘Bongbong’ Marcos and the Future of the South China Sea

7. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, August 29, 2023

8. US Strategic Command Hosts Former Iranian Official Who Bragged About Efforts To Assassinate US Leaders

9. A UN Body Sheds Light on the Fate of Disappeared Uyghurs

10. A Traveler’s Pocket Guide to Chinese Communist Party Doublespeak

11. Air attack kills 2 in Kyiv while Russia accuses Ukraine of biggest drone attack of the war

12. U.S. to send $250 million in weapons to Ukraine

13. Meta’s ‘Biggest Single Takedown’ Removes Chinese Influence Campaign

14. Democrat introduces bill to limit defense contractor, foreign government influence on Pentagon

15. Protest Rights are Under Assault. Activists Show How to Fight Back.

16. A Strategic Strike Campaign – Ukraine Strikes Back - Farther and More Often

17. Blind, See, Kill: The Grand Networking Plan To Take On China

18. Air Force expanding number of bases in Pacific over next decade

19. Four-star panel to weigh in on Pentagon’s rapid experiments

20. Mark Lambert, a foreign service officer of more than 30 years, will oversee department’s China and Taiwan strategy, people familiar say

21. US Food Supply Threatened by Extreme Drought ... And Extreme Rain

22. Pentagon seeks missile defense integration with Australia

23. Deepfake Scams Are Growing and The Latest Batch Feature Elon Musk

24. This special ops leader secretly ran a popular military meme page — here's how it helped him do his job

25. Exclusive: U.S military in talks to develop port in Philippines facing Taiwan

26. A Script for Congressional Testimony: The Critical Need for a Joint Interagency Task Force for Influence (JIATF-Influence)

27. Is the Biden administration’s Ukraine policy sustainable?

28. Command by intent can ensure command post survivability

29. This is what it takes to become a legendary Marine Raider

30. White House Mum on Hostages-for-Criminals Swap

31. Putin struggles with falling ruble, rising prices as sanctions bite



Korean News Content:

1. U.S. remains open to dialogue with N. Korea; White House

2. Outcome of S. Korea, U.S., Japan summit represents strong commitment of equal, powerful countries: Campbell

3. The Real-Life Bank Heist That Should Have Us All Petrified

4. S. Korea ready to become most vocal 'speaker' over N. Korea's human rights: minister

5. S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills, involving B-1B strategic bomber

7. U.S. Space Force looks to boost allied tracking of North Korea missiles

8. North Korean leader calls for military to be prepared against invasion

9. US can’t rely on military prowess to counter China in Asia, despite partnership with Japan, South Korea

10. North Korea brings home around 700 of its workers from China and Russia

11. Ships sanctioned for trade with North Korea remain active

12. ‘Forgery and agitation is how communism survives,’ Yoon says

13. ＜Photo Report＞The North Korea-China Border (1) In August, Tumen and the midstream of the Tumen River was quiet

14. South Korea teams up with Japan, U.S. for missile defense drill against North

15. Korea’s fertility rate drops to record low of 0.7 again

16. Tackling challenges from Camp David

17. South Korea seeks to stabilize relations with China, Russia

18. Is North Korea preparing crown princess Kim Ju-ae as successor?

19. Korea, China, Japan eye high-level talks to arrange trilateral summit within year: sources