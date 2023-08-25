8/25/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, August 24, 2023

2. China-Taiwan Weekly Update, August 24, 2023

3. Defecting Russian Mi-8 Helicopter Was Lured To Ukraine: Reports

4. USASOC study outlines measures to optimize female Soldiers

5. Prigozhin’s death shows that Russia is a mafia state

6. China Casts CIA as Villain in New Anti-Spying Push

7. Early Intelligence Suggests Prigozhin Was Assassinated, U.S. Officials Say

8. China’s Crisis of Confidence in Six Charts

9. US issues threat warning after hackers break into a satellite

10. US intel believes ‘intentional’ blast downed Wagner chief’s plane

11. Ukrainian pilots will learn to fly F-16s at US Air Force’s 162nd Wing

12. Ukraine says it landed troops on the shores of Russian-occupied Crimea

13. Retired Army Lawyer Will Oversee Pentagon’s War Court

14. Meet the tiny State Department offices clearing billions of dollars’ worth of weapons for Ukraine

15. Open Source Technology and Public-Private Innovation Are the Key to Ukraine’s Strategic Resilience

16. Ukrainians Are Cutting Open U.S. Cluster Shells To Make Drone Munitions

17. The Mercenary Always Loses

18. The Dangers of Broken Trust Between Military and Elected Officials

19. Russia Crushes Drone Swarm Over Crimea One Day After Commando Raid

20. The Price of Fragmentation – Why the Global Economy Isn’t Ready for the Shocks Ahead

21. The Folly Of Merging The Indo-Pacific And Europe – Analysis

22. Putin’s Night of the Long Knives

23. The error of NATO’s ways in Asia

24. New ship named after legendary Navy SEAL and Alaska Native

25. Preparing for the next global pandemic: What a recent wargame teaches us

26. HIMARS changed the game in Ukraine, but a former US artillery officer says what they need now is a firepower boost with M26 cluster rockets.

Korean News Content:

1. S. Korea, U.S. working together to search for and salvage sunken parts of N. Korea's space rocket

2. N. Korea's failed satellite launch is provocative, destabilizing: Pentagon

3. Unification Ministry cuts staff amid deep freeze with Pyongyang

4. Tornado Cash crypto firm founders indicted for allegedly laundering money for North Korean hackers

5. Escape China by Jet Ski? A Dissident Is Said to Have Planned It for Years

6. Korea-U.S.-Japan summit builds strong foundation for trilateral cooperation: Amb. Cho

7. ‘Abnormal flight’ detected in second-stage flight of North’s botched satellite launch: Defense minister

8. S. Korea, US, Japan weigh more unilateral sanctions over NK's space launch

9. Seoul calls for abolition of 'K-pop ban' in North Korea

10. South Korea’s Rapprochement With Japan Faces One More Hurdle — and It’s in the Water

11. N. Korea hands down severe punishments for watching S. Korean dramas, movies

12. North Korea's space launch program and long-range missile projects

13. North Korean Hackers Are Getting Smarter and More Dangerous

14. US Army stages 1st key wartime deployment drills in Korea in 6 years amid growing NK threats

15. North Korea says US driving Ukraine crisis toward nuclear disaster

16. Camp David Agreement Seen Likely to Fuel China's Aggression in S. China Sea

17. Yoon’s triumph at Camp David

18. Kim Jong-un hires 'briefcase-wielding bodyguards' as 'protection from assassins'

19. Opinion: I’m banned from visiting my family in North Korea. When will the U.S. change this policy?