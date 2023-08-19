8/19/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1.Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, August 18, 2023

2. China-Taiwan Weekly Update, August 18, 2023

3. Russia risks war with NATO in Black Sea, former top commander in Europe warns

4. NATO must respond to Russia’s provocations in Belarus

5. Weakened States Pose Problems for War Scenarios

6. Should the West Fear Putin’s Fall?

7. A Defense Agreement Likely to Deepen Chinese Rancor

8. Opinion | What just happened: Storm clouds loom for China’s economy

9. Will China's slowdown pull the US into recession?

10. China Launches Drills Near Taiwan After Vice President’s U.S. Stopovers

11. Four key questions for US China policy

12. Russian soldiers are fighting Ukraine high on amphetamines, a report claims. The Nazis did it first.Russian soldiers are fighting Ukraine high on amphetamines, a report claims. The Nazis did it first.

13. Pentagon study calls for reforms at US military academies to combat wave of sexual assaults

14. Her Flight Instructor Sexually Harassed Her. The Marine Corps Tried to Kick Her Out.

15. Ukraine’s recent focus on Crimea draws skepticism from corners of the Biden administration

16. Chinese troops arrive in Thailand for "Commando 2023" joint army training - China Military

17. Emerging economies are pushing to end the dollar's dominance. But what's the alternative?

18. Intelligence Agencies Warn Foreign Spies Are Targeting U.S. Space Companies

19. Russia Admits Ukrainian ‘Sabotage Groups’ Crossed Dnipro River

20. Biden administration searching for ways to keep US forces in Niger to continue anti-terror operations despite overthrowing of government

21. How to Kill Chinese Dynamism

22. Analysis | Gen. Milley on Ukraine, Tuberville and ‘wokeness’

23. American democracy is cracking. These forces help explain why.

Korean News Content:

1. FACT SHEET: The Trilateral Leaders’ Summit at Camp David

2. Camp David Principles

3. The Spirit of Camp David: Joint Statement of Japan, the Republic of Korea, and the United States

4. Remarks by President Biden, President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea, and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan in Joint Press Conference

5. Readout of President Biden’s Meeting with Prime Minister Kishida of Japan

6. Readout of President Biden’s Meeting with President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea

7. Commitment to Consult (JAROKUS)

8. Yoon, Biden, Kishida commit to immediately consult in event of common threat

9. S. Korea-U.S.-Japan summit outcomes herald deeper, consistent security cooperation against N. Korean, other challenges: analysts

10. U.S., Japan and South Korea Boost Alliance to Counter China, North Korea

11. Biden declares ‘new era’ of partnership with South Korea and Japan

12. Looming Over a New Security Pact: China, North Korea and Donald Trump

13. Experts react: The US-Japan-South Korea summit was ‘historic.’ But what did it accomplish?

14. CNAS Responds: The Spirit of Camp David: Joint Statement of Japan, the Republic of Korea, and the United States

15. At Camp David, Biden hails ‘next era of partnership’ between U.S., South Korea and Japan

16. Biden brokers new defense commitments between Japan, South Korea

17. Japan, South Korea, U.S. Strengthen Trilateral Cooperation

18. Seoul, Washington, Tokyo to bolster cooperation in supply chains, new tech, financial stability

19. Yoon, Biden agree to closely cooperate to strengthen credibility of US extended deterrence

20. Trilateral summit commitments will effectively bolster cooperation to alliance-like levels: experts

21. U.S., Japan, South Korea agree to hold annual talks after Camp David summit

22. Japan, South Korea and U.S. inaugurate a 'new era' of cooperation

23. Fixation on trilateral military cooperation with US, Japan puts Korean peace last

24. [Editorial] Yoon’s risky gamble of racing toward military cooperation with US, Japan

25. Staring down the barrel of an East Asian NATO: Korea, US, Japan to “engage” in event of security crisis

