8/17/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, August 16, 2023
2. Putin and Xi are the Laurel and Hardy of statesmen – but it’s no laughing matter
3. VIDEOS: Russia shows off purported war trophies — prized Western weapons captured in Ukraine — at a new military theme park exhibit
4. Russia’s War-Torn Economy Hits Its Speed Limit
5. Most say US needs to increase preparations for military threats from China: survey
6. Ukrainian ship carrying grain sails from Odessa, testing Russian threat
7. Russia’s ‘General Armageddon’ removed from military leadership, under house arrest: Reports
8. Renewed Tensions in the Persian Gulf: Further War Powers Lessons from the Tanker War
9. How Marines could prevent Iranian harassment of commercial ships
10. Why new tech hasn’t revolutionized warfare in Ukraine
11. Inside the Russian effort to build 6,000 attack drones with Iran’s help
12. French mistakes helped create Africa’s coup belt
13. Secretive Taiwanese Cruise Missile Able To Strike Deep In China May Have Broken Cover
14. China's Xi calls for patience as Communist Party tries to reverse economic slump
15. Coup in Niger Upends U.S. Terrorism Fight and Could Open a Door for Russia
16. Perpetual Disruption is not Victory, or is It?
17. Overcoming the Data Neophyte Problem
18. How the US Can Get Its Chips’ Worth With China
19. Underground helps defense forces decimate another group of invaders
20. Plasma breakthrough could enable better hypersonic weapons, spacecraft
21. We Must Return to and Maintain the Two Theater Defense Planning Construct
22. China's ambitious defence modernisation sets course for dominance
23. Raid on Makin Island and 2nd Raider Battalion (WW II) | SOF News
24. Is the Army Ready to Think Like a Tech Company? Why the Service Needs to Value Coding the Same Way as Shooting
25. Wargaming for Peace in Asia
26. A 13-Year-Old Girl Is Apparently The New Leader Of the JFK-QAnon Cult
Korean News Content:
1. DPRK (North Korea): Open Briefing on the Human Rights Situation : What's In Blue : Security Council Report
2. S. Korea, Japan, US summit to move trilateral cooperation to 'new level': Kirby
3. S. Korea delivers relief supplies to Hawaii over wildfire damage
4. N. Korea claims U.S. Pvt. Travis King wants refuge in North or third country
5. Yoon to depart for U.S. to attend summit with Biden, Kishida
6. Police raid arms procurement agency over suspected corruption in Aegis destroyer project
7. Funeral ceremony held for Yoon's late father
8. Volunteer fighter gets suspended prison term for illegal entry into Ukraine
9. US slaps sanctions on entities over alleged arms deals between NK, Russia
10. The United States and its allies must be ready to deter a two-front war and nuclear attacks in East Asia
11. Ex-North Korean diplomat to be named as aide to unification minister
12. Camp David Summit to Unite U.S., South Korea, Japan
13. Eye on China, Biden Pulls Japan and South Korea Closer
14. North Korea prepares for military actions in protest of U.S. three-nation summit -S.Korea
15. North Korean military officers on hook for dog meat stew rations
16. US, South Korea and Japan look to ‘institutionalize’ ties
17. North Korea may test ICBM as US, Japan, South Korea leaders meet
18. Missiles aren't the only threat from North Korea. Its conventional arms are just as deadly
19. US officials hype Japan-ROK-US Camp David visit: 'Defining trilateral relationship'