8/12/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

National Security News Content:

1. Ukraine’s Russia Incursion Faces Dilemma After Quick Gains

2. In Syria’s Hinterlands, the U.S. Wages a Hidden Campaign Against a Resurgent Islamic State

3. Iran Emerges as the Most Aggressive Foreign Threat to U.S. Election

4. Kremlin Downplays Ukrainian Operation Inside Russian Territory

5. Philippines to file protest with China over South China Sea air incident

6. Australia, US, UK sign nuclear transfer deal for AUKUS subs

7. AUKUS partners demonstrated 'real-time' AI tests at US Army's Project Convergence

8. Good news, bad news in Japan’s military reawakening

9. The Hacking of Presidential Campaigns Begins, With the Usual Fog of Motives

10. Kursk invasion looks like WWII's Battle of the Bulge

11. Kursk shows it never pays to underestimate Ukraine

12. What's Behind U.S. Navy's Worst Warship Production in 25 Years?

13. The Gloves Are Off. Ukraine Strikes Deep Inside Russia.

14. US announces $125 million military aid package for Ukraine

15. Biden, Harris and Trump should issue a joint statement on the risks of World War III

16. U.S. Funding $32M Upgrade to Air Base in the Philippines

17. Three Visions for NATO Air and Missile Defense

18. The Undoing of Israel: The Dark Futures That Await After the War in Gaza

19. How Everything Became National Security

Korean News Content:

1. S. Korea, U.S. to begin key summertime military exercise next week

2. ROK-US, UFS exercise on 19th-29th… “Focus on responding to North Korea’s weapons of mass destruction”

3. UNICEF∙FAO: “No Request for North Korean Flood Relief”

4. N. Korean leader seen with new Mercedes-Benz SUV in defiance of sanctions

5. Arms agency test-deploys multi-legged counter-terrorism robot

6. Commentary: North Korea faces a troubled succession as Kim grooms daughter to be his likely heir

7. N. Korea slams S. Korea to divert public attention over flood damage: unification ministry

8. Yoon names new national security adviser, defense minister in surprise reshuffle

9. North Korea stole technical data about key ROK military spy planes: Ruling party

10. North's escalating rhetoric is a strategy to 'minimize internal unrest,' South says

11. N. Korea turns flooding into opportunity for spreading propaganda

12. Yoon names new defense minister, national security adviser

13. Hyesanites ordered to donate to flood relief campaign

14. Overachieving S. Korea ties own gold medal record to finish 8th

15. North Koreans celebrate Kim Jong Un winning every Olympic gold medal